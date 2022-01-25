Office assistant at Secretariat arrested for job fraud

Chennai :

The Fort police have arrested an office assistant at the Secretariat for cheating a man of Rs 14.05 lakh on the promise of getting government jobs to five people. The accused, E Nixon (48), of Chetpet, received the money from one Rajamuruga Babu (50) of Villivakkam in 2018, but the former allegedly did not fulfil the promise even after three years. The victim recently lodged a complaint at the Fort police station and a case was registered. After inquiries confirmed the cheating by Nixon, he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.



