Man dies hours after consuming chicken in Vyasarpadi

Chennai :

The deceased, Ranjith (22), of Rathinam Street in Vyasarpadi, was a visual communication graduate and worked as a cameraman, the police said. On Sunday evening, Ranjith and his friends consumed chicken and softdrinks ordered from a restaurant. However, Ranjith developed complications and vomitted after reaching home. Ranjith was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, but he was declared brought dead. On information, the Vyasarpadi police have registered a case and are awaiting the post mortem report to ascertain the cause of death since his friends who shared the food with him are fine.



