Tamil medical student’s body from Philippines handed over to family

Chennai :

“It was due to the efforts of Chief Minister MK Stalin that the body of Sashti Kumar was sent to Chennai airport at 2.15 am on Monday and handed over to the family members,” said a press communique from the State government.





Sashti Kumar had drowned on January 15 in a waterfalls in the Philippines. Following difficlties in bringing the body back to the country, AIADMK Coordinator O Pannerselvam urged Stalin to take steps.





After Panneerselvam placed the demands, Stalin deputed Minorities Minister Ginjee K Mastan and MP Dayanidhi Maran to coordinate with the Union External Affairs Ministry. After closely following up the case with Indian Embassy officials in the Philippines, the body was flown to Chennai.





It was also stated that the State government spent Rs 4 lakh to bring back the body to Chennai.