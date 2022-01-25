Unidentified gang loots seven shops during Sunday lockdown

Chennai :

Selvanathan of Old Perungalathur owns a provision store in Kalaignar Nedunchalai in the locality. On Saturday night, he went home after closing the shop and did not open it on Sunday due to lockdown. When Selvanthan returned on Monday morning, the shutter was broken open and Rs 20,000 was missing from the cash chest.





The intruders had also bragged into another provision store on the same street and decamped with Rs 5000. The police said the gang looted Rs 30,000 from a milk booth and they had also broken open a medical shop but there was no cash kept inside the shop.





The intruders had also tried to break several shops in the same locality. From some shops, though they managed to break the lock, they had to return empty-handed since there were no valuables inside. The owners of seven shops have filed complaints at the Peerkankaranai police station.





Police sources said a man was found roaming the same street on a two-wheeler multiple times and the police are trying to trace him with the help of the vehicle registration number.