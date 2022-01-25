Scamster poses as CISF cop, dupes man of Rs 1 L

Chennai :

The victim, Jitendra (31), of Somanathapuram in Kolathur, is a staff at an IT firm in Sholinganallur, the police said. He recently posted a to-let advertisement on a popular real estate website for his 2BHK house in Secretariat Colony.





A man named Aniket Vijay expressed interest in the property and contacted him over the phone. He allegedly informed the victim that he was a CISF personnel looking for a house for rent in Chennai since he has been transferred to the Chennai airport. After he shared his Aadhaar, PAN and CISF identity cards to Jithendra, the scamster offered to pay the advance under the condition that he should pay half the sum in order to get the full advance in return. First, he asked the victim to pay Rs 2 via Paytm and sent Rs 4 in return.





Later, he increased the limit and made him pay in thousands in the subsequent transactions. However, since he did not get any money in return, Jitendra tried to call Aniket Vijay, but the number was not reachable.





The incident happened on Saturday and Jitendra lost close to Rs 1 lakh. He approached the Kolathur police and was diverted to the cyber cell in Anna Nagar police district. The cyber cell is investigating the matter with the available evidence.





The police said this is the latest modus operandi opted by online fraudsters to con people posing as uniformed personnel.