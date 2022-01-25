Corporation’s first model school to come up in Tondiarpet

Chennai :

“Second and third floors of Chennai Higher Secondary School in Tondiarpet will be the first to be converted into a model school. Works will start once the bidding process is completed,” an official said.





The Corporation had recently decided to convert Chennai Higher Secondary School on TH Road, Chennai Boys Higher Secondary School in Nungambakkam and Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Saidapet into model schools and a resolution was passed.





The model schools will coach selected students for entrance exams, including NEET, IIT entrance and others. Students from Corporation and government schools will be admitted to the model schools. Students from nearby schools will be admitted to the model schools, where the students will be given hostel and food facilities. Every year, 140 boys and 140 girls will be coached in each of the three model schools. In total, 840 students will be coached, the resolution had said. In total, more than Rs 5.50 crore has been allocated for the project.