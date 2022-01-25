Lessons learnt: GCC plans drains in worst-hit areas

Chennai :

According to a senior Chennai Corporation official, the new stormwater drain project will cover areas in Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones. “The project will be implemented for Rs 184 crore and funds will be allocated under Singara Chennai 2.0 project. Approval for the sanctioning of the fund has been availed and a government order will be issued soon,” the official said.





In total, 11 locations, including roads around the Ripon Building, have been selected for the project. It may be recalled that the residents in Seethammal Colony, Rajamannar Road in KK Nagar, Habibullah Road, Bazullah Road and Thirumalaipillai Road in T Nagar suffered a lot during the November rains as the existing drains failed to carry the excess water away. Areas around Ambedkar College Road, Demellows Road and Decaster Road in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone will also have new drains. Of the total project cost, Rs 40 crore will be spent in T Nagar.





Poor drain network around Vembuliamman Street in Virugambakkam had resulted in flooding in Rajamannar Road. Waterlogging in Rajamannar Road resulted in water stagnation in KK Nagar and Ashok Nagar, especially on 18th Avenue. Under the project, areas around Vembuliamman Koil Street will have new drains.





“Except the new drains around Ripon Building, other 10 locations have been studied by the committee. An interim report prepared by the committee highlighted the need for new drains in the other 10 locations. Bids for all the 11 locations have been floated for design, engineer and construct,” he added.