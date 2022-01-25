CBSE students top MBBS/BDS ranks

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian released the 2021-2022 MBBS/BDS rank list at the Directorate of Medical Education in the city on Monday.





SA Geethanjali from Namakkal topped the rank list with 710 marks, followed by Pravin M from Namakkal and SK Prasenjithan from Tiruvallur who got second and third rank respectively with 710 marks each in the government quota. Arvind from Thanjavur also scored 710 marks and secured the fourth rank.





Of the top 10 rankers, nine of them are from CBSE schools and one from Higher Secondary Certificate Board. In the management quota rank list, R R Kavinesh got the first rank with 710 marks, second and third rank was bagged by Hamda Rehman and Sheryl Susan Mathew with 701 and 700 marks respectively. Of the top 10, nine students were from CBSE and one from other boards.





Of the 7.5 per cent reservation quota rank list, Siva I from Pudukkottai scored 514 marks and topped the list. Prakashraj S and Santhanam C scored 512 and 483 marks respectively at second and third rank. The 10th rank students scored 461 marks.