R-Day celebrations: Kamarajar Salai brought under five-tier security, 6,800 cops deployed in Chennai

Chennai :

Just a day ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the Chennai police announced that Kamarajar Salai has been brought under five-tier security. More than 6,800 police personnel have been deployed to intensify vehicle checks and look for suspicious movements.





Additional personnel have been posted at Chennai airport, railway stations, bus terminus, bus stands, beaches and shopping complexes for additional security. While searches at lodges and hotels have also been intensified, regular patrol vehicles have also been instructed to look for suspicious movements.













Meanwhile, the full dress rehearsals for the upcoming parade was held at the Marina beachfront today.