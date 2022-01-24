In pics: Full dress rehearsal of R-Day parade in Chennai

Facilitating smooth passage of the parade, the Police will restrict the movement of traffic on certain roads.
Chennai:
Ahead of the Republic Day parade, a full dress parade rehearsal was held at Marina beachfront in Chennai today. The rehearsal took the route that the parade will take on January 26. According to the advisory, traffic movement at certain roads would be blocked.
Here are some of the pictures from the rehearsals held:
