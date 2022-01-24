Volunteers resume delivering free home-cooked food for patients in home isolation

Chennai :

“Though people under home isolation have only mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, they would need complete rest. So we have resumed providing nutritious meals to the patients,” said Latha Dubay, who provides lunch and dinner for patients for free.





“However, the requirement of meals during the third wave has not been on the same scale as the second. Previous year, we provided around 50,000 meals for COVID-infected patients. And it is a good thing that people are not suffering so much during this wave,” she added.





The majority of the orders are from isolated elderly people and men who cannot cook, she added. Latha prepares varieties of south Indian food, and one of the popular items is rasam with many ingredients which helps them recover soon.





Other home chefs in the city are also witnessing limited orders from patients as many order food through hotels, which are still open for delivery.





“The orders have drastically reduced in this wave compared to last year. We have received orders from COVID patients at hospitals, too. We provide customised food and three meals a day. It is being delivered through various online delivery platforms,” said Soundarya U, a home chef from Adyar, who prepares nutritious food, mostly with millets.