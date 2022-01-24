Man peddles ganja posing as food delivery agent, held

A 30-year-old man was remanded for peddling ganja in the guise of a food delivery executive near Kelambakkam on Friday.

Chennai : The accused Prakash Kumar Senapathi of Kanathur made cops believe that he was delivering food by wearing the t-shirt of a popular aggregator. Kanathur police led by inspector E Velu stopped Senapathi at a checkpoint near Akkarai and demanded his identity card. As he gave contradictory replies, the cops examined the bag and discovered 1.250 kgs of ganja kept in small sachets. Senapathi allegedly told police that he procured ganja from the dealers in Andhra Pradesh to sell it among students and techies in the city. Similarly, Perumbakkam police arrested a 30-year-old man and seized 1.8 kg ganja from him. The accused Shyam Prasad of Vadapalani was remanded in judicial custody.