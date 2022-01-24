Amrita varsity launches online course on Hinduism

Chennai :

The course, delivered by the varsity’s International Centre for Spiritual Studies, will be spread across 200 hours over six months. Anyone over the age of 16 years can enroll in the programme through https://amrita.edu/ahead/introduction-to-hinduism/. The first batch of courses starts from April 2022.





Lectures from more than 30 prominent scholars will offer students deep insights into the texts, traditions, philosophical schools and worldview of Hinduism. This includes expert faculty from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, senior academicians who collaborate with the varsity, professors from various universities across India as well as traditional Brahmachari and Sannyasi scholars from the Mata Amritanandamayi Math.





The students will have the opportunity to interact with the scholars through live interactive sessions and group discussions. The course is divided into five units, including practical aspects of Hinduism.