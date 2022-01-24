DT Campus: Braille book on COVID, health bulletin released

Chennai :

The two publications were released by Chengalpattu District Deputy Director of Medical Services Dr Baranidharan. In his speech, he said initiatives like this are very timely and useful. He urged the hospitals and colleges in the private sector to work closely with the government to tackle the present pandemic crisis.





The Tamil Braille book on COVID awareness initiative was spearheaded by Dean (Dental) of SRM Dental College Hospital Dr Vivek.





Vice-Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Dr C Muthamizhchelvan lauded the “Valli,” healthcare bulletin initiative and said the Braille book on COVID should be brought in different languages and appealed to all organisations to explore giving appropriate job opportunities for visually impaired persons, in a proactive manner.





Dr Lt Col Ravikumar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre emphasized the importance of connecting people in social welfare projects.





DV Venkatagiri, secretary of Puthiya Thalaimurai Foundation appealed to the corporate sector in Chengalpattu district to come together to work on CSR projects with the Foundation.