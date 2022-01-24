SSN records 40 pc rise in placement salaries

Chennai :

Motorq, a US-based software firm developing solutions for connected car data, offered a student the CTC of Rs 1.17 crore per annum, highest ever at the institution.





Another student secured an offer of Rs 84.24 lakh per annum from Adobe Systems (the second highest). SSN College of Engineering witnessed a 40 per cent uptick in average salary offered during the first phase of placements this year, as compared to 2021.





A total of 771 students have secured placements in globally renowned companies across diverse industries, including technology, FinTech, Finance, Consultancy and more, in the first phase. Some of the leading organisations where students will be joining include brands such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon, PayPal, Goldman Sachs, Silicon Labs, Cisco, Barclays, Fidelity, and McKinsey.





In a first, 58 students received ‘Super Dream’ offers by Optum, a part of UnitedHealth Group, an American healthcare and insurance company. Further 33 students received ‘Super Dream’ offers from Citibank. This marks record placement achieved by SSN College of Engineering and is a testament to the high-quality education and research efforts of the institution that helps nurture industry-ready graduates.