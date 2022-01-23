'Let’s learn from him': Anand Mahindra lauds auto Annadurai's customer relation

Chennai :

"My customers are real Gods," said Annadurai, a Chennai auto driver, whose managerial skills are enough to give start-ups a run for their money, in a video. The clip was originally shared by Better India and was retweeted by billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra.

Annadurai's three-wheeler is decked with newspapers and magazines, iPad pro, laptop, tab, Amazon echo and a fridge. At a time when auto drivers in the city were dubbed as rude outright, Annadurai has made news for going the extra mile to provide his customers with amenities such as providing them with WiFi facility as well as their favourite newspaper or magazine to read till they reach their destination.

"If MBA students spent a day with him it would be a compressed course in Customer Experience Management. This man’s not only an auto driver… he’s a Professor of Management. Let’s learn from him…," Anand Mahindra had tweeted.

If MBA students spent a day with him it would be a compressed course in Customer Experience Management. This man’s not only an auto driver… he’s a Professor of Management. @sumanmishra_1 let’s learn from him… https://t.co/Dgu7LMSa9K — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2022

Having become popular through word of mouth, Annadurai has grown to have a tech team of his own to develop apps and manage his social media accounts.

The video has garnered more than 28,900 likes and several comments from people, who admired Annadurai's hard work and talent, since yesterday.