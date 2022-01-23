CM Stalin, Governor R.N. Ravi, parties pay floral tributes to Netaji

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, his cabinet colleagues and political party leaders paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary on Sunday.





Ravi paid floral tributes at the statue of Netaji at the Raj Bhavan campus.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Governor said: "The richness of Netaji's intellectual and spiritual footprints are ever-inspiring our people to the service of the nation in the spirit of patriotism and nationalism."

The Tamil Nadu Governor called upon the youths to strengthen fraternity and promote the nation's vision for progress.

Stalin in a social media post said that the late leader was a symbol of patriotism.

He said: "His (Netaji's) fame is omnipresent like the rays of the sun across the nation, and let's march ahead with patriotism in the light shone by him."

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian paid floral tributes at the statue of Netaji at Kamarajar Salai along with senior officials of the Department of Information.

AIADMK former general secretary V.K. Sasikala also paid floral tributes to the leader and said that Netaji, who had set up the Indian National Army (INA), had also set up a women's wing and named it 'Rani of Jhansi Regiment' after illustrious Rani of Jhansi.



