Artificial water fountains at 26 spots under Singara Chennai 2.0

Chennai :

Major traffic islands and vacant spaces under flyovers in the city will get an uplift as the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to implement a project to create artificial water fountains across the city.





According to Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, artificial fountains will come up at 26 spots under Singara Chennai 2.0 project.





As a part of the project, the civic body has recently completed the works for a fountain under Koyambedu flyover. "Tenders for a few artificial fountains have been floated. Once the bidding process completed, major junctions will have fountains to add to the aesthetic," an official said.





The 26 spots include soave under Perambur bridge, Choolai High Road, Strahans Road, Murasoli Maran Park, Nanganallur Road near Integrated Court Building and Burkit Road - Venkatanarayan Road junction in T Nagar.





According to government order issued a few days ago, which sanctioned Rs. 1.29 Crore for the artificial water fountain project, the fountains will reduce air pollution and air quality. "Installing water water fountains can reduce the dust, particulate matter and pollution that created due to vehicular movement. The continuous sprinkling of water will also increase moisture level in the air, absorbs dust, reducing dryness ans making the air more breathable especially during summer season," the order explained.





The state government has allocated Rs. 500 Crore for Singara Chennai 2.0 for the year 2021-2022. Of the allocated fund, Rs. 39.39 Crore has already been sanctioned. Addition to that, the recent government order sanctioned around Rs. 31 Crore that includes Rs. 1.29 Crore for fountains, Rs. 24.42 Crore for parks ans Rs. 5.38 Crore for play field development.