Air pollution in Chennai increases due to dry wind formation

Chennai :

Though the vehicle movement has reduced in the city during the complete lockdown on Sunday, the air quality level has doubled which has crossed the permissible limit of 60 microgram/m3, however, considered to be satisfactory. The official said that due to the formation of dry wind the air level has increased.





Data available with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that many parts of the City recorded higher levels of harmful nitrogen dioxide (PM 2.5) which is released by vehicles and power plants. The air pollution level of PM 2.5 in Arumbakkam 90 microgram/m3, Perungudi 71 microgram/m3, Royapuram 67 microgram/m3, and Manali 63 microgram/ m3 is considered to be satisfactory and has crossed the permissible level of 60 microgram/m3.





However, during the second week of lockdown on January 16, the air quality level of PM 2.5 was within its permissible limit and recorded less than 30 microgram/m3. Royapuram's air pollution was 30 microgram/m3, Perungudi 25 microgram/m3, Velachery 20 microgram/m3, Arumbakkam and Manali with 17 and 18 microgram/m3 respectively.





When contacted, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board official said, "Earlier, we had humidity so the air pollution was in a good category. Due to dry wind formation in the city which leads to an increase in air quality level, it would continue till April."





Meanwhile, the interior districts of Tamil Nadu witnessed shallow fog on Sunday morning. The cloudless condition leads to an increase in outgoing radiation resulting in such conditions during the winter months.