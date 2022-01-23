Drunk ambulance driver kills roommate with grinding stone, held

Chennai :

A 35-year-old ambulance driver was murdered with his head smashed in Chengalpattu and his roommate and fellow driver was arrested.





The deceased Vijayakumar (35) of K K Nagar in Chengalpattu was a driver with a private ambulance service for about 15 years. He was staying with fellow driver Ajith at a rented house in Periyar Nagar in front of Chengalpattu government hospital. There were two more drivers sharing the house with them.





On Sunday, when Vijayakumar was asleep after returning from duty, Ajith who was under the influence of alcohol suddenly threw a grinding stone on Vijayakumar's head.





Two fellow drivers were shocked and they ran from the premises raising an alarm. While Ajith also fled the scene, neighbours alerted the police. He was rushed to the government but was declared brought dead.





Ajith was secured within hours and investigation revealed that he murdered Vijayakumar since the latter informed their employer about Ajith driving the ambulance under the influence of alcohol often. Further investigation is on.



