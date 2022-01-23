LPG cylinders strewn on road hits traffic on NH

Chennai :

The vehicle was heading towards Chengalpattu from Chennai on Saturday. Around 5 am, the driver lost control of the vehicle near Singaperumal Koil. The lorry overturned, with the LPG cylinders strewn all around the spot.





Officials from Maraimalainagar police said the driver escaped from the spot. It was then left to the police team to clear the road with the help of local public, which took around two hours. After that, the lorry was moved using an earth mover.





Meanwhile, a team from Fire and Rescue Services also arrived at the spot and checked the cylinders to see if there was any damage or gas leak. While this work was going on, traffic piled up on the stretch from Singaperumal Koil to Maraimalainagar for several hours. The police have registered a case and are searching for the lorry driver who is absconding.