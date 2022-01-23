GCC seized over sixtonnes of banned plastics past 5 months

Chennai :

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic halted the efforts of the Greater Chennai Corporation against banned plastic items in the city, more than six tonnes of banned plastics were seized after the second wave of the pandemic subsided.





According to Chennai Corporation data, as many as 20,379 shops were raided between August 19, 2021, and January 18, 2022. During the raids, as much as 6,270 kilograms of banned plastic items were seized and a fine of a total of Rs 15.11 lakh was collected from the shop owners. One shop was sealed for repeated offence.





As per the data, the highest amount of plastic items have been seized from Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam and Teynampet as the central region zones are highly commercialised in the city. As many as 979 kilograms, 981 kilograms and 867 kilograms of plastic items have been seized from these zones respectively.





In December 2022 alone, the Chennai Corporation raided more than 5,700 shops and collected fines to the tune of Rs 4.35 lakh.





Manish Narnaware, Deputy Commissioner (Health) of Chennai Corporation, said the civic body is taking measures to prevent the usage of banned plastic items in Chennai. “Apart from raiding shops, awareness measures are being taken. Recently, we distributed cloth bags at Koyambedu market as a part of an awareness campaign,” he added.





Between January and December 2019, before the pandemic, the Chennai Corporation had seized more than 300 tonnes of banned plastic items.