Noted educationalist passes away

Dr NV Vasudevachariar (89), correspondent of Sri Ahobila Math Oriental Higher Secondary School, West Mambalam, passed away on Friday night due to age related illness.
Chennai: He hailed in a family of renowned educationalists who built the Ramakrishna School in T Nagar. In 1952, when Rajaji was CM, he introduced oriental school system. Vasudevachariyar’s father started the school on that pattern. Right from its inception, the school has been offering a value based education based on Vedic tradition and Tamil culture. Vasudevachariar was an uncompromising person with enormous leadership qualities and he managed the school effectively. He is survived by wife and 3 daughters.
