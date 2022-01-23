Five acres retrieved from gangster in Kanchi

Continuing the action against notorious history-sheeter ‘Padapai’ Guna, the Revenue Department on Saturday retrieved a five-acre government land that he had encroached in Sriperumbudur.
Chennai: Sources said Guna had encroached the land in Sriperumbudur, estimated to be worth Rs five crore, and was farming there it for the past few years. On Saturday morning, Kancheepuram RDO Paneerselvam and other officials including Sriperumbudur Tahsildar and Revenue officials, visited the spot and removed the encroachment. Police sources said the special team formed by the district police is hunting for Guna who has more than 50 cases pending against him in various stations in Kancheepuram.
Conversations