Man secured with ‘toy pistol’ let off

A day after Periamet police secured a man with a pistol, he was let off with a warning after getting a written statement from him since it was found out to be a toy weapon.

Vijayan Chennai : "The man (Vijayan) was not involved in any suspicious activities, so he was released after particulars were recorded," said an officer. Vijayan, a native of Kozhikode, Kerala, was secured after scanners at the Chennai Central Metro station detected the weapon in his bag on Friday. Police said he was in Chennai in search of a job and travelled from Coimbatore to Chennai by train on Thursday afternoon.