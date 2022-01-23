Duo held for kidnapping loan defaulter

MGR Nagar police arrested two persons for kidnapping a man, who allegedly acted as a mediator for the sale of a two-wheeler.
Chennai: The person who bought the vehicle failed to pay the loan instalments as agreed. Police said the two-wheeler belongs one Murugan of MMDA, who bought it for Rs 10,000 from one of the accused, K Venkatesan (28) of Iyyapanthangal, a year ago on the promise of paying the remaining loan EMI. Murugan’s friend Raja of Nesapakkam was the mediator. However, as Raja allegedly did not pay the dues, the financiers started harassing Venkatesan. When he was not able to contact Murugan, Venkatesan and his friend S Bharath (22) of Gerugambakkam reached Raja’s house on Friday night and kidnapped him in an autorickshaw.
