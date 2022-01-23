Man approaches cops over missing street

SRMC police have received a bizarre complaint that a street that could be seen in the CMDA-approved layout in Iyyappanthangal does not exist in reality.
Chennai: The complainant Senthil Kumar alias ‘Citizen’ Senthil of VGN Nagar said he has fighting for the last few years to retrieve a street that stretches out to 100 metres in length and 30 feet in width, which has been encroached upon with a compound wall of a panchayat office and a hut. The street has become all the more crucial since the traffic is hugely affected on the Mount-Poonamallee Road due to the Metro Rail work. “My repeated petitions to the RDO and Kancheepuram Collector did not yield any results. As a last resort, I have approached the police,” he said. According to him, people buy CMDA-approved plots believing that the layouts would be flawless. “If the layout is wrong, CMDA should be brought to book,” says Senthilkumar.
