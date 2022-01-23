DSP in plainclothes refuses to wear mask, quarrels with cops

Chennai :

The general public arguing with police personnel and advocates confronting cops over being fined for not wearing a mask are passé. In the latest incident, a Deputy Superintendent of Police himself refused to wear a mask and got into a heated argument duel with police personnel at Anna Nagar. The incident that happened a few days ago came to light after a video clip went viral.





The DSP, identified as Sabapathy, is said to be a native of Chennai who is now posted at the in-service training centre in Thanjavur. The nearly three-minute-long video shows him arguing with the police personnel.





In the video, the DSP can be heard saying that he need not wear a mask because he has taken three doses of vaccines. Not stopping with that, he goes on to ask the officials to produce the order copy that gives them the power to fine people who fail to wear masks. He even says he is ready to leave his bike if the officials give him form 95, which records the properties seized to be sent to court.





When the police personnel ask him about his behaviour, he says that he was raising questions as a common man. The argument then shifts to the personnel filming the incident; the DSP says he cannot be filmed as per the Constitution. The officials retort that they have been given powers to record by senior officers.





When contacted, a senior police officer confirmed the incident and added that a report would be submitted to the superiors seeking action against the policeman. Official sources said Sabapathy was involved in a similar incident last October, too, arguing with the Arumbakkam police.