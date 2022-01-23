Increase beds for diff-abled visiting RGGGH, Dean told

Chennai :

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy issued the direction while hearing a plea moved by C Jagadeesan, a person with disability, who had sought a direction to the hospital authorities to increase the bed strength for the people who visit the hospital to obtain disability certificates.





As the petitioner alleged that he had gone through a tough situation at RGGGH while trying to get the certificate due to the poor infrastructure and non-availability of beds, the judge directed the Dean of RGGGH to create a special ward for the people approaching the hospital to obtain disability certificates.





On November 17, the judge had directed the State government to submit a compliance report regarding the direction issued by the court. Following this, the RGGGH submitted compliance stating that it has created a special ward by portioning the Ward 11 Annex, where four beds are available for people coming there to get the disability certificate.





Recording the submissions, the judge said as more beds are required, the respondent should increase the number of beds for the people who are coming to the hospital to get the certificate.