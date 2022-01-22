City to get 23 new parks at Rs 19.48 crore under Singara Chennai 2.0

Chennai :

Under the Singara Chennai 2.0, the city will get 23 new parks as the Greater Chennai Corporation has received approval from the Tamil Nadu government to commence works.





According to the statement, 23 new parks will be build at a cost of Rs 19.48 crore and five existing parks will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 5.95 crore.





"The State municipal administration and Water Supply Department has issued a government order sanctioning Rs. 24.43 crore for the works. The parks will have play areas, gym equipment and others. Trees of native species will be planted," the release said.





Tenders have been floated for the parks recently and work to be commenced after finalising tenders, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, said.





Presently, the civic body maintains 718 parks across the city, of which regular maintenance works of 547 parks have been outsourced to private contractors. As many as 111 parks have been given to volunteers under park adoption initiative.