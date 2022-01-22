Meat, fish see brisk sales at Kasimedu market ahead of Sunday lockdown

Chennai :

Fish lovers made a beeline at the Kasimedu fish market to stock seafood as the city will go into complete lockdown mode tomorrow. Meat and fish business has picked up pretty well as Sabarimala and Thaipoosam fasting seasons have come to an end.





Fish prices, however, have shot up since very less fishermen have ventured into the sea during the Pongal holidays.





Small size Seer fish (Vanjiram), which was earlier sold at Rs 500, is now Rs 700, large Vanjiram usually sold at Rs 1,000 is being sold at Rs 1,500, Red snapper (sankara) is sold 150 Rs steeper from Rs 350 to 500. Anchovy (nethili) too was priced almost doubly as it was sold for Rs 400 with its earlier price being Rs 250; Rs 500 worth Silver pomfret (vavval) fishes are being sold for Rs 800, Squid (kadamba) costing Rs 550 was sold for Rs 350 before. Prawns rate doubled to Rs 600 from Rs 300, Bluefin Travelly (parai) is now is getting sold at Rs 600 was costing Rs 350 earlier, crabs cost increased by a third to Rs 600 from Rs 400 and Sea bass (koduva) is selling at Rs 600 with its earlier rate being Rs 350.





People were seen buying seafood despite its exorbitant prices in preparation to the lockdown Sunday tomorrow. The business was brisk since Saturday morning with social distancing measures going for a toss.