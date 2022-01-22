Team from Chennai to represent State, showcase Bharatanatyam skills at Republic Day parade

Chennai :

From Tamil Nadu, acclaimed dancer-choreographer-teacher, Anitha Guha’s Bharathanjali is the institution to represent the state on a national platform. What makes this performance even more special is the fact that Bharathanjali was amongst the chosen dance school from nearly 64 dance schools that performed on January 19 at the final auditions held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.





“My students performed a three-minute excerpt from one of my productions on the Tirumala Tirupati Brahmotsavam and much to our excitement, we were selected as the winners to perform alongside 36 other institutions from across India and dance styles,” says Anitha Guha, from her home in Chennai.





Nearly 10 of her students — all between the age group of 16 and 25, and all girls, helmed by Anitha Guha’s senior student and faculty, Smrithi Vishwanath —are now busy in Delhi, rehearsing through the day, to present their segment and showcase their school and Bharatanatyam at large. “Honestly, I don’t usually encourage my students to participate in group-based competitions but I made an exception with this one because it meant the opportunity to represent the country,” says Anitha Guha, “We consider this an honour and I am certain my girls will put their best foot forward.”