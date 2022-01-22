Chennai lost vulture population in 90 years: New book

Chennai :

Two years later, British curator C M Ingles recorded the entire state of Tamil Nadu as a common habitat for the Egyptian Vulture. But, nine decades later, Greater Chennai and Nagercoil have lost their vulture population, reveals a book– “In search of vultures,” authored by vulture conservationist S Bharathidasan.





In Tamil Nadu, four species (White-rumped, Long-billed, Egyptian and Red-headed vultures) of these forest scavengers were found in large numbers till the 1970s, but their numbers have dwindled drastically and there are only fewer than 100 of these vulture species found in the forest areas of Tamil Nadu, says the author.





The book also refers to Thirukazhukundram, a town near Chengalpattu named after the vulture and gives out details on the causes of the local extinction wiping out the last Egyptian vulture. The last sightings of vulture in the Thirukazhukundram hillock temple were reported in 1994 and the veteran Salim Ali recorded the regular sightings of Vulture near Chengalpattu in 1965. The reference to vulture in Tamil literature dates back to ancient Sangam literature with Akananuru, Purananuru, Natrinai and Aikurunuru books mentioning the vulture, adds Bharathidasan.





A coordinated joint effort from the Forest Department, veterinarians, cattle owners, pharmacists have helped revive the population of vultures in the Sathyamangalam tiger reserve, but there is a need for more policies and conservation strategies, says Bharathidasan. Pointing out the importance of vulture in the food chain balance, the seasoned bird watcher recalls the significance allotted to vultures dating back to the Sangam age.





“The objective of the book is to create awareness among future generations and make them realise the need for conserving birds of this kind,” says designer and publisher of the book, Chandra Sankar of Kalamkriya studio, Sanmar Group. “The population of these birds in the wild does not increase merely by setting up exclusive sanctuaries or with stringent laws. There is a need for more awareness among policymakers and public participation,” she adds.