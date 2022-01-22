CMDA shortlists 32 logo designs sent by residents

Chennai :

The CMDA had recently conducted a competition and asked the residents to send their logo designs. “More than 500 designs were received. A committee was formed to evaluate and shortlist them. A total of 32 logos have been shortlisted by the committee that met twice,” an official said.





The shortlisted logos have been forwarded to the State government and another committee will select the best logo, which will be used as CMDA’s official logo.





The official added that the idea is to include the public and stakeholders while making important decisions. “Recently, a meeting was conducted with members of CREDAI, IIA, and the Builders Association of India to discuss the single window online portal for issuing planning permissions,” he said.





A new software is being created along with the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and the project is nearing completion. Once the new online system is rolled out, the planning permission and approval system will be carried out completely online.