Man attacks pawnbroker at shop with sickle

Chennai :

The victim, K Dharmaraman of Rajasthan, had been running a pawn shop on GST Road in Mamandur near Maduranthagam for the past 10 years. On Thursday morning, Silambarasan (20) of the nearby village came to the shop and told them he needed to sell gold to Dharmaraman. The police said when Dharmaraman asked about the jewellery, Silambarasan gave evasive replies. On suspicion Silambarasan might have looted the jewellery, Dharmaraman did not accept the gold.





Later Silambarasan came back to the shop with his friends and argued with Dharmaraman. They only left when he was about to call the police. Later in the evening, Silambarasam went to the shop again under the influence of alcohol and attacked him with a sickle and escaped from the spot. Onlookers rushed Dharmaraman to the Chengalpattu GH and the Padalam police, who registered a case, is searching for Silambarasan.