Stopped during night curfew: FIR against 9 cops over torture of law student in police station

Chennai :

The FIR registered on Thursday is based on a complaint of law student Abdul Rahim, in which he described details of the physical torture and abuse he was subjected to on the night of January 13 at Kodungaiyur police station.





The case was registered at Kodungaiyur station under three IPC Sections 294b, 323 and 324, against nine police personnel, including MKB Nagar all-woman police station inspector Nazima, who was on night round on January 13.





According to the police, Abdul Rahim, 21, on a bicycle, was stopped at MR Nagar junction around 11.15 pm on January 13 for roaming around during night curfew hours. He also got into an argument with the police. Police seized his cycle and asked him to pay a fine of Rs 500, to which the boy refused, claiming he was wearing a mask.





He told the police that he was a law student and was returning after delivering medicine to a house and he even showed them the ID card of the pharmacy he was working for as part time.





However, the argument further escalated into an exchange of abuse and the cops took him to the police station. Abdul refused to enter the station claiming that he was not an accused and tried to walk away. When a police personnel stopped him, he allegedly attacked the cop, after which police retaliated and formally arrested him. At the station, Abdul alleged tortured by the police, according to the FIR.





Law student made to sit in innerwear at police station





As per the FIR registered on Thursday based on a complaint by law student Abdul Rahim, after assaulting him with their hands, the police at Kodungaiyur station hit him with a red pipe. Abdul was also forced to sit in his underwear. The woman inspector allegedly kicked him using her shoes.





“Police also made sure that the CCTV cameras were turned off. One policeman even made me stand on my knee while the other hit me on the sole of my feet using the red pipe,” the FIR stated. At one stage he was made to remove even his underwear in the name of recording his identification marks.





Police personnel even abused him using his religion, the FIR noted. One policeman even took the mobile from him and watched his sister’s image in it after zooming in on it. In his complaint, Abdul had named most of the police personnel involved in the episode.