Class 12 girl ends life in Chitlapakam after quarrelling with mother

A class 12 girl ended life by suicide in Chitlapakam after a quarrel with her mother on Thursday. The deceased Sowmiya Lakshmi (17) of Ramakrishnapuram in Chitlapakkam was studying in a private school in the locality.
Chennai: Sowmiya’s mother Madhu Malathi (40) works in a children’s hospital and her father Yoganathan passed away a few years ago. Police said Sowmiya was telling her mother that she wanted to study BBA after completing the schooling but Madhu Malathi was not interested. Police said both often used to quarrel over this and on Thursday after a quarrel, Sowmiya locked her up inside her room. Since she did not come out for a long time Madhu Malathi broke open the door with the help of neighbours and found Sowmiya hanging from the ceiling. Chitlapakkam police have registered a case.
Conversations