Man attacks cop with stone for refusing to snap relationship with his wife, held

A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a policeman with a stone as the latter refused to snap his illicit relationship with the former’s wife at Secretariat Colony on Thursday.
Chennai: Police said Loganathan, a resident of Ramalingapuram, lived with his wife, who worked in the office of the Highways department at the Secretariat. She had developed a friendship with a policeman, Lakshmipathy when he worked as a police patrol vehicle driver at the Secretariat Colony police station from 2013 to 2020. He is now attached to the Valsaravakkam police station. Their friendship later turned into an affair and Loganathan insisted his wife snap the friendship. As they continued their relationship, Loganathan invited Lakshmipathy to discuss the issue during which Loganathan turned violent and attacked Lakshmipathy with a stone from his kitchen. Lakshmipathy suffered a head injury and was admitted to Kilpauk Medical College. Based on Lakshmipathy’s complaint, the Secretariat Colony police arrested Loganathan and remanded him in judicial custody.
