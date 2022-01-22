Mentally unstable woman kills 4-yr-old hearing, speech impaired child, self

A 35-year-old mentally unstable woman allegedly choked her four-year-old son to death and hanged herself at her parents’ home in Anna Salai area on Thursday night.
Chennai: The boy was hearing and speech impaired. The deceased woman was identified as Shoba, 31. She was married to Dinesh Kumar, a software engineer from Old Washermanpet, in 2016. After the delivery of her son, Hrithik, who was hearing impaired, Shoba reportedly turned sick and became mentally unstable. Later, Shoba came to stay at her parents’ house off Anna Salai with her son on January 17. On Thursday night, Shoba’s mother, on her return from shopping, found the main door locked from inside. Shoba was found hanging from the ceiling in one of the rooms, while Hrithik was lying dead on the bed. A pillow was kept lying on the child’s face. Police believe the woman could have smothered her son to death.
