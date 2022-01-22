Omicron high among those infected earlier

Chennai :

“There are patients who were infected from Delta variant and have now been affected during the third wave. With the majority of cases being Omicron, the reinfections are expected to be due to Omicron in the third wave,” said Dr S Narayanswami, Dean of King Institute COVID-19 Hospital. He added that the reinfections are not as severe as the previous infection and the Omicron variant does not impact the body oxygen levels as much as it was affected due to Delta in the previous wave. However, precautionary measures are important and those eligible for booster doses should get vaccinated.





Talking about the immunity after being infected with Omicron, experts say that it is likely to have better immunity than other variants and it dominates other variants over transmissibility. “Omicron variant itself will induce immunity that can offer prevention against itself. Some studies say Omicron infection can have antibodies that will further guard an individual against the infection. However, we cannot predict the scenario currently as the Omicron cases continue to rise and reinfection due to Omicron is likely to take some more time,” says senior virologist Dr T Jacob John.





Those infected with delta variant are likely to be reinfected with COVID-19, and Omicron can cross over immunity induced by Delta variant as well. Further, the variant is expected to offer immunity against itself. He added that those affected with delta variant previously should get themselves vaccinated to stay protected against COVID-19 and not think that they cannot be reinfected with Omicron.





Currently, the reinfections with Omicron after being infected from the same are not recorded.





“Reinfections from COVID-19 are common and many people do not take the second dose or booster dose post-infection considering the presence of antibodies. However, we are seeing reinfections post-Delta or COVID-19 infection and they need to get vaccinated to stay protected further against Omicron variant now,” said Dr P Sampath, joint Director, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.