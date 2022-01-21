One in four streets in Chennai is Covid infected

Chennai :

Even though the number of daily cases coming down in Chennai for the past few days, more than 10,000 streets still have active cases. In other words, one in four streets has infection.





According to Chennai Corporation data, as many as 10,008 streets have at least one COVID-19 case as of Thursday morning. The city has as many as 39,537 streets in total.





Of the total infected streets, 6,638 streets have less than three active cases, while 1,735 streets have more than 5 or more cases.





Among the zones, Teynampet and Adyar have the most number of streets with cases with 1,267 and 1,155 active cases respectively. On Thursday morning, the city had as many as 61,575 active cases.





Despite this, the number of daily cases is coming down. A few days ago, the city reported close to 9,000 new cases. On Thursday, new cases came down around 7,500.





When asked whether the pandemic hit a plateau, Manish Narnaware, deputy commissioner (Health) of Chennai Corporation, said that it could not be ascertained prematurely. "After Pongal holidays, several persons returned to city. This may result in some spike in the number of cases. We can say that the pandemic hit a plateau only after January 31," he clarified.