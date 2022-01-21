Kerala man held with gun at Chennai Central Metro station

Vijayan; The gun seized from him

Chennai :

A 60-year-old man who tried to travel from Chennai Central Metro station to Egmore was detained by the police after he was found carrying a pistol on Thursday evening.





Police identified the man as Vijayan, a native of Kozhikode, Kerala.





Police said he was in Chennai looking for a job and had travelled from Coimbatore to Chennai by train on Thursday afternoon.





On scanning his bag at the Metro station, security personnel found a gun. Further search resulted in seizure of as many as 10 debit / credit cards.





It is not clear a man claiming to be looking for a job was in possession of a gun and so many debit and credit cards.





Following the seizure of fire arm Vijayan was taken to Periyamedu police station for further enquiry.