Fri, Jan 21, 2022

Kerala man held with gun at Chennai Central Metro station

Published: Jan 21,202211:08 AM

Updated: Jan 21,202211:13 AM

On scanning his bag at the Metro station, security personnel found a gun. Further search resulted in seizure of as many as 10 debit / credit cards.

Vijayan; The gun seized from him
Chennai:
A 60-year-old man who tried to travel from Chennai Central Metro station to Egmore was detained by the police after he was found carrying a pistol on Thursday evening. 

Police identified the man as Vijayan, a native of Kozhikode, Kerala. 

Police said he was in Chennai looking for a job and had travelled from Coimbatore to Chennai by train on Thursday afternoon. 

On scanning his bag at the Metro station, security personnel found a gun. Further search resulted in seizure of as many as 10 debit / credit cards. 

It is not clear a man claiming to be looking for a job was in possession of a gun and so many debit and credit cards. 

Following the seizure of fire arm Vijayan was taken to Periyamedu police station for further enquiry.

