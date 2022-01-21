Law student kills self in Madipakkam

Chennai :

The deceased, identified as Afreen of Madipakkam, was studying in a law college in Bengaluru. After the college closed due to COVID spread, she was attending classes online from her house in Madipakkam. Police said Afreen was battling depression in the recent days, and had inflicted injuries on herself.





On Wednesday, Afreen went into her room to attend online class. As she did not come out for a long time, her parents checked on her but got no response from inside the locked room. When they broke open the door, they found her hanging. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but was declared brought dead.





A police team from Madipakkam retrieved and sent the body to Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and are inquiring the reason behind the suicide.