Minor siblings ram bike on truck, die

Chennai :

The deceased, Udaya (13) and Saranraj (11), were sons of Sathyanarayana from Edapalayam. They were returning home from Red Hills when the incident happened. Udaya, who rode the bike, lost control of the vehicle and rammed a stationary truck from behind on Tiruvallur High Road. Both suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.





On information, the Sholavaram police retrieved their bodies and sent them for post mortem examination. A case was registered under Section 304A of IPC and further investigation is on.





In another accident reported in Sholavaram a few hours earlier on Wednesday, a 19-year-old youth died and his friend suffered injuries after their bike rammed a stationary trailer truck. The deceased, Prasath (19), of Madhavaram, and his friend, Shankar (19), of Perambur, were on their way to Kona falls in Andhra Pradesh and the accident happened around 12.30 pm on GNT road near Azhinjivakkam.





Prasath died on the spot and Shankar, who suffered injuries, was admitted to a nearby hospital. The Sholavaram police have registered a separate case on the accident.