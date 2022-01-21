43 sovereigns go missing from businessman’s house

The Korattur police are inquiring into a complaint from a businessman that 43 sovereigns of gold jewels was stolen from his house.
Chennai: The victim, Chadrasekar has raised suspicion on his maids behind the missing jewels since he allegedly sacked the couple from Tiruvannamalai a week ago for stealing Rs 10,000. The theft came to light on Wednesday when Chandrasekar searched for the jewels to attend an event and found 43 sovereigns kept in a cupboard missing. Based on his complaint, Korattur police have issued a CSR and initiated an inquiry.
