Cheated of Rs 1.70 lakh by neighbour, man ends life in Chennai

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





The deceased, M Prabu, separated from his wife in 2018 and stayed with his father Manavalan. Prabu allegedly developed a relationship with a woman who lives next door and gave her money to the tune of Rs 1.70 lakh on different occasions.





However, the woman recently denied that she received any money from Prabu. Dejected over this, Prabu ended his life by hanging on Wednesday after sharing a video and message to a relative. On information, the Tiruvottiyur police retrieved his body and sent it for post mortem examination. Further investigation is on.





In another incident, a 29-year-old woman was found hanging at his lover’s house in Pulianthope on Thursday. The deceased, Kalith Basha, of Red Hills, was in a relationship with Ayesha of Pulianthope and they often fought due to differences.





On Wednesday night, Kalith Basha reached Ayesha’s house under the influence of alcohol and the latter found him hanging in the wee hours of Thursday. On information, the Pulianthope police retrieved her body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered.