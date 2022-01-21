Assault on law student by cops sparks protest

Chennai :

The protesters dispersed an hour later after the senior officials held talks with them promising action against the inspectors.





Joint Commissioner S Rajeswari had on Wednesday suspended two cops on the charges of assault on the student and initiated a departmental inquiry on two inspectors who were on duty on the day.





Abdul Raheem was stopped at MR Nagar junction as he was seen riding a bicycle around 11.15 pm on January 13 without a mask and he allegedly picked up an argument when police confronted him for wandering beyond 10 pm, violating night lockdown norms.





Since police seized his cycle, Abdul Raheem allegedly verbally abused police personnel after which he was taken to the police station. However, he refused to enter the police station claiming he was not an accused and tried to walk away. When police personnel stopped him, he allegedly attacked them, after which police retaliated and formally arrested him.





After the incident came to light, head constable Boominathan and Grade I constable Uthrakumaran was moved to the police control room and subsequently suspended.