KRIVIDA Novus can detect Omicron variant in 45 mins

KRIVIDA Novus RT-PCR kit, developed by Chennai-based KRIYA Medical technologies in collaboration with ImmuGenix Bioscience, has received approval from ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research).
Chennai: The kit detects the SARS-CoV-2 virus and also differentiates the Omicron variant from Delta and other variants. The test takes just about 45 minutes to detect the infection and determine the variant. Commenting on the approval, Anu Moturi, CEO and Founder, KRIYA Medical Technologies said, “KRIVIDA Novus is a one of its kind test that not only differentiates the variants but also detects the sub-lineages of Omicron. The kit is compatible with Real-Time PCR machines with a test run time of roughly 45 minutes. It not only tackles the issue of delayed testing, but it also helps in the swift prevention of spread. Furthermore, since the test can differentiate between variants, it’s also ideal for entry point screening of travellers at airports.”
