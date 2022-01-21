As treatment goes online, docs stress on proper testing

Chennai :

Doctors undertaking online consultations for COVID-19 say many patients hesitate to test and undertake only online consultation and the actual COVID-19 numbers are likely to be higher if such cases also test.





More than 50 per cent of all doctor consultations are for general physicians and pulmonologists with major concerns like fever, sore throat, headache, body pain, stuffy nose, Omicron spread, COVID-19 vaccine booster doses, and vaccines for children, among others.





“There are close to 50-60 online consultations that I undertake daily, with about 90 per cent of them being related to COVID-19. The major concerns of the affected are related to comorbidities, testing and management of the infection. As the cases are being managed in home isolation, people have become negligent about testing and case management protocols,” said Dr Narendranath Jena, senior consultant for emergency medicine at Meenakshi Mission Hospital.





He added that Omicron is being considered mild and most of the patients want to manage the illness on their own, but consultation is necessary. It should be understood that online consultations can be guiding systems and especially the elderly or those with comorbidities should ensure proper treatment and medication.





Chennai saw about a 47 per cent rise in the consultations at the online consultation platform Practo. Over 50 per cent of these consultations came from 21-30 age group, followed by 40 per cent in 31-40 age group and others from 41-50 age group. “We have seen a massive surge in the numbers in the last one week. The festive season is one of the main reasons. As seen during the first and second waves, telemedicine will continue to be a lifesaver,” said Dr Belliappa, a senior general physician, practising on Practo.