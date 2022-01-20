20,000 booster doses given at GCC special camps

Chennai :

As per the civic body data, a target was fixed to administer 21,000 booster doses on the day. Of the target, as many as 20,069 persons received their shots, which is 96 per cent coverage.





Among the zones, the highest number of booster doses were given in Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones (all central region zones) where 2,770, 2,245 and 2,606 doses were given respectively.





Interestingly, all the five zones in the central region have achieved more than 100 per cent coverage while none of the north region zones reached 100 per cent coverage.





Meanwhile, the civic body administered 30,014 doses on the day including the booster doses. As many as 8,851 were given to persons above 18 years of age and 1,091 doses were given among 15-18 years category.